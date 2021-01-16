Four actors, 139 roles: It’s a show as crazy as it sounds

The madcap spy thriller The 39 Steps is playing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23.

The madcap spy thriller The 39 Steps is playing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23.

In what could be the perfect antidote to year bereft of humour, the hilarious The 39 Steps premieres in Coffs Harbour today.

And to give an idea of how outrageous this theatre production - described as a fast-paced "madcap murder mystery" - really is, just four actors will play all 139 parts.

The show is produced by Seacrest Productions Inc and directed by Amanda Scott.

This multi-award-winning theatrical extravaganza of minimalism, adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the novel by John Buchan and inspired by the movie of the same name by Alfred Hitchcock will have audiences suspending their disbelief beyond all measure.

The madcap spy thriller The 39 Steps is playing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23.

And of course this rollicking fast-paced whodunit spy story, worthy of the Monty Python crew, is packed with more ham and cheese that you will find in any deli.

There are nine shows running at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23, with tickets on sale from jettytheatre.com/the-39-steps.

Saturday January 16, 2pm PREVIEW Saturday January 16, 6pm Sunday January 17, 2pm Monday January 18, 6pm Tuesday January 19, 6pm Wednesday January 20, 2pm Thursday January 21, 6:30 for 7pm - RUOK? Fundraiser Friday January 22, 6pm Saturday January 23, 2pm & 6pm