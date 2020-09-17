Teenager charged after allegedly spitting on paramedic

A teenager has been charged after allegedly spitting in the face of an ambulance officer rendering assistance after being involved in a car crash this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a crash on Brabon Rd and the Bruce Highway in Beach Holm this morning just after 3.30am.

On arrival the 17-year-old driver involved in the accident wasn't cooperative with the QAS, ignoring their attempts to render medical assistance as he scoured through his car looking for his phone.

It's alleged the teen then became agitated and threw his phone on the ground, causing it to break.

The Queensland Police Service were called to assist and were required to restrain the 17-year-old as he became increasingly aggressive.

The teen is then alleged to have spat in the face and chest region of a QAS officer providing medical assistance.

It's alleged the boy also spat at relative who was at the scene.

The boy was transported to the Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition and was sedated.

Medical staff obtained blood for the purposes of a blood-alcohol test as police continue their investigation into the crash.

Police charged the boy with serious assault of a public officer, wilful damage and public nuisance.

The 17-year-old will appear in Children's Court on September 23.

