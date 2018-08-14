WWE star dies at age 63

FORMER WWE star Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has died at 63, the WWE network has confirmed.

Best known as the powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation tag team with his brother-in-law, Bret "Hit Man" Hart, Neidhart died after suffering a medical emergency following a fall in his Florida home, according to TMZ.

Former wrestler, and one half of the Killer Bees tag team, B Brian Blair also shared the news on Twitter.

"So sad to announce the passing of my friend and longtime colleague, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart. Your thoughts and prayers for the family are deeply appreciated!" he wrote.

Neidhart became a pro wrestler in 1979 after training with the legendary Stu Hart in Canada. He began his ring career after playing professional football with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

He earned his ring nickname, The Anvil, after winning an anvil throwing contest.

The Florida native has three children, including former women's champion Natalya Neidhart. The two have appeared together in a few episodes of Total Divas on television network E!

Reaction poured in on Twitter as Neidhart's death was being announced.

I am overwhelmed with grief, love and sympathy by the passing of Jim Neidhart. Love and prayers to his family. He was always with me and a real friend through the good and bad. Love and miss you already, Jim. RIP my brother. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 13, 2018

Jim Neidhart was a big part of my love for professional wrestling growing up. He was the perfect high energy powerhouse to back up the technical prowess of Bret Hart as one half of the Hart Foundation and it's incredibly sad to hear of his passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/SUf4Vs0MaG — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) August 13, 2018

The only thing bigger than his on-screen character was his heart.

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart loved performing with & spending time with his family...and he made us all smile while doing it.

Thinking of @NatbyNature, @TJWilson, & the entire Hart family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ahWuWGXInv — Triple H (@TripleH) August 13, 2018

Neidhart never won the world heavyweight championship with WWE, but was a two-time tag-team champion.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was republished with permission.