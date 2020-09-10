Menu
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Former priest to face ‘fitness’ test in sex assault case

Aisling Brennan
10th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:59 AM
A FORMER priest accused of buggery will have his health and fitness questioned before a court.

Allan Kitchingman is charged with committing an historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor told Lismore District Court on Wednesday his client had undergone the court-ordered fitness assessment and medical report.

It is understood Mr Kitchingman, who lives near Newcastle, has dementia and is recovering from injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

Judge Jeffery McLennan set a fitness hearing for September 24 in the Lismore District Court.

The Department of Public Prosecutions indicated they would not conduct their own medical assessment and would rely on the report submitted by Mr Kitchingman's legal team.

Judge McLennan ordered Mr Kitchingman to appear on video link on September 24 if he is unable to travel to Lismore.

Mr Kitchingman's bail will continue until the next court appearance.

buggery charge lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

