Former NRL boss lands top cricket job

Former NRL boss Todd Greenberg will be appointed the new chief executive of the Australian Cricketers Association.

Greenberg departed as NRL chief executive last year after five years in the posting and will now take the helm of cricket's strong players' union.

It's a huge coup for the ACA, with Greenberg one of the most experienced CEOs in Australian sport, having previously been the boss at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Greenberg has a background in cricket, starting his career in sports administration at Cricket NSW.

The ACA confirmed Greenberg's appointment and announced he will commence his first role back in sport on February 15.

"Todd has a strong affinity with the game, having been a former first-grade cricketer with Randwick in Sydney. He comes to the role with existing relationships with many people in cricket - including players and administrators - as well as a desire to work productively with all cricket's partners in the best interests of the players and for the betterment of the game," said the ACA in a statement.

"We believe his previous role as CEO of the NRL will serve him and the ACA well in this endeavour.

Former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg. Picture: AAP Images

"In Todd, we have someone with the qualities that our playing group looks for in the leadership of their Association.

"His experience in sports administration and his commercial acumen are backed by a strong record in player welfare and inclusiveness, including his great work on the implementation and growth of the NRL Women's Premiership (NRLW)."

Greenberg replaces the ACA's outgoing CEO and former Melbourne Demons AFL player Alastair Nicholson.

The ACA has previously had Tim May and Paul Marsh as highly influential chief executives, but Greenberg could be the best connected CEO the union has ever had.

Greenberg is well connected to Government and Stadiums and is a professional operator well versed in crisis management having worked in the rough and tumble world of rugby league.

Cricketers have fought hard for their pay model and they'll expect Greenberg to keep up the fight.

It's an interesting time for Greenberg to be appointed, given Cricket Australia hasn't yet got a fulltime chief executive of its own.

Interim CA chief Nick Hockley is firming to take over the fulltime role after his extraordinary efforts to keep the cricket summer alive despite border closures and threats from India.

If Hockley did get the job it would be an interesting dynamic given Greenberg's comparatively high public profile in NSW and Queensland.

It's a sensitive time for cricket with COVID-19 trimming budgets around Australian cricket and impacting on the wellbeing of players as they face extended periods in quarantine bubbles.

Channel 7 is still at war with Cricket Australia and until a court case runs its course, there remains a possibility the network may not broadcast the game next summer.