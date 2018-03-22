‘Weirdo’ actress defends her breastfeeding son

FORMER Neighbours actress Natalie Hoflin has explained why she still breastfeeds her 19-month-old son.

The 33-year-old posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her son Finn and addressed some of the criticism she regularly receives from people calling her a "weirdo".

"Oh, you're still breastfeeding?!?! Shouldn't you be done by now? You'll cut him off by his second birthday right?' In the early days questions like these didn't bother me, they felt innocent," she wrote on Instagram.

"But lately the tone feels different. Judgment, disapproval. Like I'm a straight up weirdo."

She said recently she found herself feeling embarrassed about her decision, that she was being "more discreet" when feeding in public.

"Even though I'm proud of my breastfeeding journey and don't intend to stop anytime soon (Finn is almost 20 months) the above questions still bring up feelings of embarrassment and shame," she wrote.

"It's nuts ... why on earth should anyone feel shame for connecting, nourishing, comforting, bonding with their child?

"This is my path, my truth, my journey and I shouldn't have to be embarrassed or hide it. This is me. Breast fed, bottle fed, formula fed, it's all good...we are all doing our best to raise these little humans. But let's show a little respect to ALL paths travelled."

This isn't the first time Hoflin has publicly advocated for breastfeeding.

Natalie Hoflin (bottom left) with the old cast of Neighbours. From left: Natalie Saleeba, Daniel O'Connor, Benjamin Hart, David Hoflin, Eliza Taylor-Cotter, Natalie Blair (Hoflin), Pippa Black, Sweeney Young and Ben Lawson.

In 2016 she posted a photo of herself feeding a then five-month-old Finn with the caption:

"The controversy/shame/pressure/sexualisation of the breast in relation to feeding seems even more bizarre to me now. Breastfeeding is fricking beautiful!! Finn knew how to latch almost as soon as he was placed on my chest."

She added: "It's instinct. It's normal. It's as nature intended. Our bodies are phenomenal and know exactly what to do. How can people be offended by something so natural? A bubba has gotta eat. Nom nom."

Hoflin played the character of Carmella on Neighbours from 2003 to 2008, before leaving the show to pursue an acting career overseas.

She now lives in LA with her husband David Hoflin, who she met on the show in 2008 and married in 2013.