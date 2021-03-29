Menu
Crime

Former MP’s indecent treatment charges mentioned

by Vanessa Marsh
29th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
A former Queensland minister charged with the indecent treatment of young girls has had his case mentioned in court.

Former MP Trevor John Perrett has been charged with multiple counts of indecent treatment of girls under 16 over a two-year period in several towns across the state.

His case was mentioned in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court this morning but he did not appear.

21 feb 2000 Trevor Perrett former minister in court RE Chris Nicholls case. [NO/BYLINE] picNorrish headshot 35/B/10154
His case was adjourned and transferred to the Brisbane Magistrates Court for mention on April 7.

Perrett, now 79, has been slapped with 25 charges including eight counts of indecent treatment of girls under 16, and 16 offences of indecent treatment of girls under 17.

The offences were allegedly committed between December 31, 1974, and January 1, 1977.

Perrett is the father of sitting LNP MP Tony Perrett who is the member for Gympie.

