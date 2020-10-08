Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A legal expert accused of pretending to be Justin Bieber to 'lure children into sending him explicit photos' will face trial on more than 200 charges.
A legal expert accused of pretending to be Justin Bieber to 'lure children into sending him explicit photos' will face trial on more than 200 charges.
Crime

Law academic allegedly used Justin Bieber con to lure kids

by Kay Dibben
8th Oct 2020 3:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former university law lecturer, who is alleged to have posed as singer Justin Bieber, allegedly to con young children into sending him explicit images, will face trial on 202 charges.

Gordon Douglas Chalmers, a former Queensland University of Technology law lecturer, was arrested in 2016 and committed for trial in 2017 on more than 900 charges.

The Crown is now proceeding to a District Court trial on 202 charges, relating to indecent communications with about 200 alleged child victims.

The charges include possession of and making child exploitation material and using a carriage service for child pornography.

Police allege Chalmers, in his mid-40s, used multiple online platforms, including Facebook and Skype, to communicate with his alleged victims.

The alleged offences date back to at least 2007.

Chalmers, who has been in custody since his arrest, briefly appeared in Brisbane District Court on Thursday.

The court was told Chalmers was in the process of changing lawyers and Legal Aid funding had yet to be transferred to a new law firm.

A planned October 19 pre-trial hearing for legal argument was delisted.

Chalmers will be required to appear in court on Monday, October 12, when the case will be mentioned again. A trial date is yet to be set.

Chalmers came to police attention after German federal police and US Homeland Security contacted Australian Federal Police, a court has previously been told.

His Kenmore home was searched by detectives.

Originally published as Former lecturer to face trial over alleged Bieber con to lure kids

child abuse court crime gordon douglas chalmers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Female patient in critical condition after crash

        Female patient in critical condition after crash

        News EMERGENCY services are on scene at a serious crash.

        • 8th Oct 2020 1:54 PM
        Kochie, Chaser guy coming to Lismore (well, sort of)

        Premium Content Kochie, Chaser guy coming to Lismore (well, sort of)

        News Two popular TV presenters are coming to Lismore in October for a special event.

        Budget contained no real ‘surprises’ for Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Budget contained no real ‘surprises’ for Northern Rivers

        News RDA Northern Rivers has welcomed the overall budget strategy which it says will be...

        ‘Not going to waste my time’: Gladys’ fury

        ‘Not going to waste my time’: Gladys’ fury

        News Berejiklian slams Qld’s ‘excuse’ shut out NSW after new coronavirus cases