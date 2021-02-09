Former counter-terror cop’s son faces court on sex charges

The son of a former counter-terrorism officer has faced court charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Lucas Niera-Zaloumis appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court briefly on Tuesday morning as part of the committal process.

Niera-Zaloumis, 20, has yet to plead to one count of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 17 years of age.

Magistrate Simon Smart heard that prosecutors would be laying a new information against the 20-year-old which would not include a previous charge of engage in sexual intercourse with a person without consent.

Mr Smart allowed an adjournment of 12 weeks for the prosecution to finalise the case against Niera-Zaloumis.

In documents filed with the courts, prosecutors allege that Niera-Zaloumis had unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 17 in August 2019 in Adelaide.

He would have been 19 years old at the time of the offence.

Niera-Zaloumis' father, Danny Zaloumis, is a former member of SA Police's high-risk tactical operations and counter-terrorism operations sections.

On his curriculum vitae websites, he outlines his skills as a marksman with semiautomatic, fully-automatic and nonlethal weaponry.

He also details other roles performed during his 20-year police career prior to his departure in 2012, when he moved into the security industry training staff for work in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Zaloumis now works as a director of franchise development for A Unique Life Concept, which markets skincare and beauty products.

It is not suggested that Mr Zaloumis engaged in any alleged wrongdoing.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

