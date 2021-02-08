Former cop charged over alleged on-duty assault of teen

A former NSW police has been charged after allegedly assaulting a teenager in Casino in 2019 while on duty. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A former NSW Police officer was charged for an alleged on-duty assault on the Northern Rivers.

In September 2019, officers attached to Richmond Police District commenced an extensive review regarding an alleged assault in Casino involving a then 39-year-old senior constable and a 17-year-old teenage boy.

The officer, formerly attached to Richmond Police District, was on-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

About 5.30pm on Sunday, February 7, the now 40-year-old man was issued with a court attendance notice for the offence of common assault.

He is due to face Lismore Local Court on Monday, March 22.

The man is no longer a member of the NSW Police Force.