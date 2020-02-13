Former Byron rock goddess releases debut solo EP

HAYLEY Mary has released her debut solo EP, The Piss, The Perfume.

Released recently through record label I OH YOU, the EP will see Mary play headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne in March.

Formerly of Byron Bay, May came to fame through her role as lead singer of Sydney-based rock band The Jezabels.

The Piss, The Perfume was produced by Scott Horscroft (Silverchair, The Presets, Tkay Maidza, Middle Kids) and masterfully fuses Americana, Australiana and punk songwriting with Motown inspired rhythms and soaring vocal style.

“I told Scott I’d always wanted to make a record that sounded like a memory of your parents dancing in the kitchen, but your parents are Cyndi Lauper and Roy Orbison,” Mary said.

“I think he nailed all that, but also managed to glue five fairly disparate songs together into a cohesive and contemporary whole.

“Ordinary Me, a ballad inspired by a love of Celtic melodies shares the space easily with Brat a punky screamer on the opposite end of the aesthetic and thematic spectrum.”

She released her debut single, of the same name as the album, last year.

This was closely followed by Ordinary Me and recently released anthem Like A Woman Should.

Her tracks explore the contradicting attitudes that coexist in the current climate; irony and optimism, love and societal despair, and the EP exists as an extended expression of Hayley’s unapologetic desire to want more and to want better.