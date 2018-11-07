Menu
Ronaldinho owes lots and lots of money.
Brazilian superstar’s enormous debt

by Dave Fraser
7th Nov 2018 5:04 AM

RONALDINHO, the former Brazilian football superstar, is reported to have just $9 in his bank account despite owing a massive $3.1 million.

The Brazil legend, 38, was fined heavily for illegal construction in a protected area in his home country, along with his brother Roberto Assis.

Despite remortgaging the property, Ronaldinho is said to be unable to pay his debt due to the sky-high interest rate.

Reports in Spain now claim the former Barcelona ace has just $9.45 left in his bank account.

As a result of that, a judge in Brazil has ordered Ronaldinho has his passport seized in a bid to ensure he doesn't flee the country.

Once regarded as the most skilful player in the game, Ronaldinho amassed a stellar career with the round ball.

Winning the Ballon d'Or while also being named to the UEFA Team of the Year and FIFA World XI three times. He also made it onto the FIFA 100, a list of the greatest living players as compiled by Pele.

He also played a huge part in Brazil's 2002 World Cup win as he was named in the FIFA World Cup All-Star Team.

The former AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain forward has been in China and Japan in recent weeks on endorsement campaigns.

But now the 97-cap international player looks set for a long stint in his native Brazil with no passport to his name.

The iconic playmaker is due to take part in The Game of Champions in Frankfurt, Germany on November 17.

A "Ronaldinho and friends" XI is set to play the "Rene Adler All-Stars" in a charity game to help disadvantaged children.

But unless the ex-Barca whiz can somehow find $3.1 million, his trip to Europe looks to be in jeopardy.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

