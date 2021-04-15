Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former Block star Suzi Taylor has pleaded not guilty to charges including assault and fraud at the beginning of a four-day District Court trial in Brisbane.
Former Block star Suzi Taylor has pleaded not guilty to charges including assault and fraud at the beginning of a four-day District Court trial in Brisbane.
Crime

Former Block star faces four-day trial

by Kay Dibben
15th Apr 2021 1:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former reality television contestant Suzi Taylor and a co-accused man have begun a four-day District Court trial on five charges, including deprivation of liberty and extortion.

Suellen Jan Taylor and Ali Ebrahimi today pleaded not guilty to charges of deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm in company, extortion, fraud and attempted fraud.

The offences were allegedly committed on October 30, 2019, at a New Farm unit.

A jury of 13, including a reserve juror, has been sworn in.

Brisbane District Court heard 11 witnesses would be called to give evidence for the Crown case, including the alleged victim, David John Butler.

Suzi Taylor’s co-accused Ali Ebrahimi outside court in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
Suzi Taylor’s co-accused Ali Ebrahimi outside court in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard


 

Originally published as Former Block star faces four-day trial

ali ebrahimi court crime suzi taylor

Just In

    Afterpay tipped to go Gothic

    Afterpay tipped to go Gothic
    • 15th Apr 2021 2:07 PM

    Just In

      Qantas boss’ vaccine fear

      Qantas boss’ vaccine fear
      • 15th Apr 2021 1:26 PM

      Top Stories

        $2.2 million for much-needed Ballina Shire bridge upgrade

        Premium Content $2.2 million for much-needed Ballina Shire bridge upgrade

        News Work on the upgrade is set to begin within 12 months and it will mean haulage limits and single-lane traffic flow become a thing of the past.

        Man’s actions made bus driver ‘fearful for her safety’

        Premium Content Man’s actions made bus driver ‘fearful for her safety’

        Crime Man arrested on an outstanding warrant almost five years after the incident.

        'We don't want to be a reality show punchline': Byron locals

        Premium Content 'We don't want to be a reality show punchline': Byron locals

        News Thousands sign petition against planned reality show

        Man dead after alleged assault in Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Man dead after alleged assault in Coffs Harbour

        Crime Woolgoolga man arrested and charged as police continue inquiries