Ford joins Audi and BMW in airbag recall

The competition watchdog is urging Australians driving a Ford Courier vehicle manufactured between 1998 and 2000 to check if the car is included in a new airbag safety recall.

ACCC chair Rod Sims said the affected airbags are fitted with a NADI 5-AT propellant, and are the same as airbags recently recalled by Audi and BMW.

"These airbags may misdeploy in an accident, causing metal fragments to propel from the airbag and potentially injure or kill people in the car," Mr Sims said.

"Another risk is that these airbags may fail to fully inflate in case of an accident."

Ford's voluntary recall is believed to relate to 216 Courier vehicles.

Drivers can check if their vehicle is affected by checking the VIN number, the list of affected makes and models, or by ringing Ford's hotline.

Audi and BMW have already started voluntary recalls of affected vehicles and further recalls are expected in the new year.

NADI 5-AT airbags were installed in about 78,000 vehicles across eight manufacturers, and a substantial number of these cars are likely to be still registered and in use.

The ACCC said the airbags differ from airbags already recalled under the existing compulsory recall of Takata airbags, which is ongoing.

"We welcome Ford joining the recall before Christmas, and hope other manufacturers will urgently finalise recalls of their affected vehicles," Mr Sims said.

Audi, Ford, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Suzuki and Toyota have all agreed to consider providing urgent short term assistance for consumers who are experiencing significant hardship over the Christmas period as a result of this safety warning.