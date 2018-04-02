Menu
Login
Lifestyle

FOR SALE: Hilarious offers made for 'ashtray on wheels'

Sean Connors has taken to Facebook in a hilarious post to try and sell his sister's
Sean Connors has taken to Facebook in a hilarious post to try and sell his sister's "1990 something Mitsubishi Mirage". Facebook
Chloe Lyons
by

AN ADVERTISEMENT for an "ashtray on wheels" has garnered hilarious offers as people seek to trade cigarettes and half-eaten food for the car.

Sean Connors posted an ad for his sister's "1990 something Mitsubishi Mirage" on the Sunshine Coast Community Board, going for a steal at just $550.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In the entertaining post, Mr Connors described the car as boasting "damage on probably every panel and a little bit of rust here and there".

"Maccas rubbish blends in well with the countless free rollies and filters you get with this car," he said.

"If you don't want a car and just want an ashtray, this is also the vehicle for you.

"Good for a cheap af daily or something you wanna [sic] drive into a tree, doesn't bother me."

The manual car comes with no airbags, 19 lighters, four "pretty well fresh as f--- tyres" and a good running gear, but no registration or roadworthy certificate.

 

Sean Connors has taken to Facebook in a hilarious post to try and sell his sister's
Sean Connors has taken to Facebook in a hilarious post to try and sell his sister's "1990 something Mitsubishi Mirage". Facebook

Surprisingly, offers flowed in thick and fast for the car with some interesting trades suggested.

One person offered a $100 and a packet of Winfield blue cigarettes, while another said they could part with a 10 pack of Bundaberg ginger beer and a "half eaten sausage roll with what's left of the tomato sauce".

It's unclear if Mr Connors has taken anyone up on their offers.

Car's features:

  • No airbags
  • Manual gear box
  • 19 lighters
  • Four pretty well fresh as f--- tyres
  • Good running gear and engine [has] never had had any problems
  • Mechanically A1
  • As is, no registration or road worthy certificate

Topics:  car editors picks facebook for sale motoring offbeat sunshine coast community board

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now

Just In

Bluesfest Day 4: John Butler went on stage to #stopadani

Bluesfest Day 4: John Butler went on stage to #stopadani

THE artist celebrated his 43rd birthday on stage in Byron Bay.

Con Brio: the sultry but soulful sound of Paradise

ONSTAGE: Con Brio's singer Ziek McCarter performs at the Jambalaya Stage at Bluesfest 2018

Their latest album's name came to the frontman in a dream

Seu Jorge takes fans to Rio, Mars, under the sea and back

Seu Jorge performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 near Tyagarah in Byron Bay.

Singer performed his soulful David Bowie covers at Bluesfest today.

Stars flock to Byron Bay and Bluesfest for Easter break

Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon enjoying lunch at The Balcony Bar & Oyster Co in Byron Bay.

MATT Damon, Lana Del Rey and more spotted in the Northern Rivers.

Local Partners