Footy’s back: Morale high as rugby training resumes

LOOKING HEAD: Lismore Rugby Union Club hopes to be back on the field such as when No 8 Nigel Marshall (centre in green) was wrapped up by the Wollongbar-Alstonville defence, as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Photo: Vicki Kerry

LOOKING HEAD: Lismore Rugby Union Club hopes to be back on the field such as when No 8 Nigel Marshall (centre in green) was wrapped up by the Wollongbar-Alstonville defence, as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Photo: Vicki Kerry

“EVERYONE is 100 per cent excited ‒ players, parents, officials and supporters ‒ about getting back to training.”

That’s the message from Lismore Rugby Union Club president Peter Everingham, who successfully trialled training for the senior men’s and women’s teams last week.

“Last week we had lots of players turn up, good numbers on both nights,” he said.

“Everyone was really happy and very keen to get back to training and playing.”

Everingham said players were limited to groups of 10 in zones, with no contact in order to comply with NSW Rugby Union and the NSW Sport Commission rules.

“We hope to be able to start trialling junior competitive teams such as U16 boys next week,” he said.

”Parents have told us they really want their children to be outdoors playing sport.”

Everngham said the club is on Level B activities for 21 days, then to Level C ahead of gearing up for full-contact games before the end of July.

“This means no touch footy, right now it’s all about ball skills and fitness,” he said.

“When Level C kicks in we will be at full contact with lineout and scrums, if this goes well with no community transmission, we can hopefully get back to playing matches soon.”

What are the other sports doing?

Soccer

Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney said training recommenced in May with mixed feedback from clubs.

“Players and club officials are keen for our target of game day late July,” he said.

“But there’s concerns on how to manage some precise constraints as some parents are resisting regulations which state they must stay in cars while kids train.”

AFL

Lismore Swans AFL senior men’s coach Joey Mitchell having a meeting on June 2 to discuss how and when training will commence.

“We have appointed a COVID-19 officer who will liaise with AFLQ and the meeting will decided how we will conduct training in line with regulations,” he said.

“At this stage there’s no date confirmed for the 2020 season.”

League

In May the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League announced the 2020 season will commence on the weekend of July 18 with all 13 clubs confirming their unanimous support.