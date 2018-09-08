Footy Show star walks after spat

FOOTY Show star Damian Barrett will reportedly not return for the Channel 9 show in 2019 following his bust-up with host Eddie McGuire last week, according to a report.

Reports of an off-season overhaul have surrounded the cast of the iconic footy program all season as Channel 7 rival The Front Bar made a habit of out-rating its more established competition.

Veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson said on Thursday night said the Footy Show overhaul will likely end the career of panellist Sam Newman as well as senior reporter Barrett.

"I don't reckon Sam Newman will be on the show," Wilson told Adelaide's FIVEaa.

"We know Rebecca Maddern won't be on the show. And we know it's going to be a completely new show but we believe Eddie McGuire will be the host.

Footy Show hosts tend to have a short life expectancy.

"I would imagine though that Damian Barrett will probably not be on the Footy Show next year. I think he's looking to do some other stuff with his journalistic career. That would be my prediction."

Barrett's uncertain future at the Footy Show comes after The Herald Sun reported last week that "tensions boiled over" between McGuire and Barrett behind the scenes before they even went on air.

The report suggested the disagreement was heated and "had the walls shaking".

Barrett didn't appear on the show that night, but appeared on Tuesday night's show where he reported that Hawks great Shane Crawford had been asked by coach Alastair Clarkson to help the club's pitch to lure Tom Lynch.

Damian Barrett and Billy Brownless.

A week earlier, Barrett narrowly missed out on breaking the ASADA investigation into young Magpie Sam Murray following his positive match day test story on The Footy Show. Instead, he broke it online on AFL Media the next morning.

The Herald Sun reported last month that McGuire is the only Footy Show personality with reason to be confident of remaining on the show beyond the 2018 season.

McGuire's media production company JAM TV produces the show - but Channel 9 has not yet begun discussions surrounding a season in 2019.

Newman, Billy Brownless, Shane Crawford, Brendan Fevola and Chris Judd all have their futures up in the air while Nine decides how to approach the Footy Show's return next year.