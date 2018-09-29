Government buries damning climate news under footy fever

IT'S footy grand final weekend and amid the excitement, the Federal Government have been accused by the Climate Council of trying to "shelter" poor results that have appeared in Australia's latest pollution data.

The Department of Environment and Energy's latest data 'Quarterly Update of Australia's National Greenhouse Gas Inventory' reveals that Australian's greenhouse gas pollution levels have risen 1.3 per cent in climate pollution in the year March 2018.

Global warming won’t kill you, but global warming policies might. picture: iStock

Climate Council's acting CEO Dr Martin Rice said Australia's greenhouse gas pollution levels have been consistently rising for three years, while the Federal Government had failed to roll out any credible climate and energy policy.

"The Federal government is taking out the trash under the cover of darkness in order to hide our rubbish results on greenhouse gas pollution," Mr Rice said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Environment Minister Melissa Price and Shadow Environment Minister Mark Butler have all been asked for their thoughts on the latest emissions data and what they propose to do to counter the issue.