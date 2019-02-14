Menu
Star in court over alleged mid-flight assault

by AAP
12th Feb 2019 12:50 PM

A CROATION footballer has been accused of assaulting a woman on a flight as his team jetted into Australia for an Asian Champions League match.

Marko Simic, a striker for Indonesian club Persija Jakarta, faced Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, accused of common assault and an act of indecency on board Sunday's flight from Bali to Sydney.

Simic's club is playing A-League team Newcastle Jets in a preliminary round of the premier Asian club competition on Tuesday night.

The Croatian national's lawyer urged the matter be resolved quickly, but magistrate Jennifer Atkinson said it needed to be treated like any other case with procedural fairness due to all parties including the police.

The matter was adjourned to April 9.

