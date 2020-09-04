Menu
Two men accused of stealing $4500-worth of jewellery allegedly staked out the store and even spoke to staff before the heist, a court has heard.
Crime

Football coach arrested after alleged $4500 jewellery theft

by Kara Sonter
4th Sep 2020 10:41 AM
Two men accused of stealing $4500-worth of jewellery from a Cleveland jeweller yesterday allegedly staked out the store and even spoke to staff before the heist, a court has heard.

Ryan Stephen Wayne and Stacey Ariki Kopa appeared in Cleveland Magistrates Court today charged with a string of offences after $4500 in jewellery was allegedly stolen from Stephen Dibb Jewellery in front of several witnesses.

The court heard the ploy allegedly included them scoping out the store the day prior and even chatting to staff.

Wayne Stephen Ryan (right) has been charged with a number of offences after allegedly stealing $4500-worth of jewellery from a Cleveland jeweller yesterday. Picture: Facebook
Then yesterday the pair allegedly returned to the store, and made off with the expensive haul, allegedly fleeing in Wayne's own car which had personalised number plates attached.

Wayne - a coach at Eagleby Giants Junior Rugby League Football Club - faced Magistrate Deborah Vasta earlier today, charged with entering a premises and committing an indictable offence and possessing a glass ice pipe and a set of knuckle dusters.

"I reckon your life at the moment is being guided by ice," Magistrate Vasta said.

Wayne, 32, was granted bail to live at a friend's address in Kallangur, having previously lived on the Gold Coast.

He was ordered not to return to the Cleveland area except for court appearances.

Meanwhile, Kopa was faces charges including two counts of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, entering a premises with intent, stealing, breaching bail and possessing drug utensils.

He remained in Cleveland watch house today while a lawyer represented him in court. His matter was adjourned until Tuesday, May 8. Kopa will remain in custody.

 

 

