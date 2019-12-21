Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Derrick Lewis poses during UFC 229 weigh-in. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Derrick Lewis poses during UFC 229 weigh-in. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
eXtra

Footage shows UFC star KO trash-talking boxer

by William Pugh
21st Dec 2019 1:05 PM

UFC star Derrick Lewis has revealed CCTV footage of him battering a "s*** talker" in the gym with a brutal KO.

Lewis, one of MMA's hardest-hitting heavyweights, decided to get his own back on the boxer, who Lewis claimed had given him lip.

The footage shows Lewis mercilessly laying into his opponent with a barrage of blows before the unfortunate chap eventually goes down.

Lewis tweeted the footage alongside the caption: "When a boxers said he will knock me out because I'm an MMA fighter."

And he also posted on his Instagram with a different caption that read: "When a boxer comes to my gym talking s*** … HE'S OK."

Fans online were quick to jump on the footage with some people not happy with Lewis for continuing to punch his opponent when he was down.

One posted: "Few dirty digs when he was out cold."

To which someone added: "He's an MMA fighter, they do that all the time."

Tat2Gary added: "Close round. I think Lewis took it though - every MMA judge."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Live stream Fight Night 165 on December 21 from 6pm (AEDT) - Ortega v Sung Jung with ESPN on KAYO. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
derrick lewis mma ufc
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        premium_icon Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        Celebrity One of the RFS fundraiser shows is sold out and one online auctions is going red hot: guess which one …

        ‘Babe, we have to’ - latest celebrity to announce move to Byron Bay

        premium_icon ‘Babe, we have to’ - latest celebrity to announce move to Byron...

        News The actor and singer has big plans for 2020, one of them is a move to the Bay.

        Council gets $80K in grants to combat littering

        premium_icon Council gets $80K in grants to combat littering

        News A Northern Rivers council has received two grants from the NSW EPA Council Litter...

        Vegans can now get ‘fishless fish’ at the fish and chip shop

        premium_icon Vegans can now get ‘fishless fish’ at the fish and chip shop

        News Northern Rivers residents and visitors can enjoy a meal with friends at a casual...