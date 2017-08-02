News

Food hub loses its flavour with council

Samantha Elley
| 2nd Aug 2017 11:50 AM
Bangalow village is not the place for the Food Industries Precinct, according to Byron Greens.
THE proposal for a massive Food Industries Precinct in Bangalow has been hard for many residents to swallow.

Residents who oppose the proposed Bangalow Food Hub have found allies in the Greens party, however, with mayor Simon Richardson issuing a statement against the development application.

"After careful consideration of the proposed Bangalow Food Hub...I and the other Greens councillors have come to the conclusion that this DA should be rejected due to the many deficiencies in the proposal,” he said in a media release.

"This Food Industries Precinct provides too much local impact for too little local benefit.”

Cr Richardson said many questions had been left unanswered with council being excluded from the decision making process "for the largest commercial development in the history of the shire”.

Nationals Byron councillor Alan Hunter said the problem is greater than just this one issue.

"We don't have any plans for growth and employment,” he said.

"We are getting these applications ad-hoc and they are not managed very well.”

Cr Hunter said the Greens statement was a knee-jerk reaction with no strategic approach, although he did agree there were plenty of questions in the DA for the food hub that weren't answered yet.

"The issue of traffic is one of them,” he said.

Cr Richardson will move an urgency motion that council's opposition to this DA be adopted at tomorrow's meeting, but Cr Hunter said he won't be so fast to to agree.

"I am not happy as we are going about it in an ad-hoc manner,” he said.

"(My response) will depend on discussions and answers received (about the development) at the meeting.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  alan hunter bangalow food hub food industries precinct greens nationals simon richardson

