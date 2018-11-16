Menu
Login
A delivery rider sacked by Foodora has won a major unfair dismissal case.
A delivery rider sacked by Foodora has won a major unfair dismissal case.
News

Sacked food delivery rider wins case

by AAP
16th Nov 2018 7:30 PM

A FOOD delivery rider sacked after publicly criticising the conditions he and other workers endured has won a landmark unfair dismissal case against Foodora.

Josh Kluger, 28, was fired by the food delivery giant in March after speaking out at a public rally in Melbourne against worsening conditions in the gig economy.

On Friday afternoon, the Fair Work Commission found he had been unfairly dismissed.

Its decision found Mr Kluger was an employee of the company, not a contractor, as Foodora had argued.

"The true substantive reason for the dismissal of the applicant was not sound, defensible or well-founded," the Commission's report said.

Foodora parent company Delivery Hero owes riders unpaid superannuation, the union claims.
Foodora parent company Delivery Hero owes riders unpaid superannuation, the union claims.

Earlier in the day, creditors voted to accept the company's offer of paying $3 million of the more than $8 million it owes to riders and local tax authorities.

The Transport Workers Union said Foodora parent company Delivery Hero owed riders unpaid superannuation, while the Australian Tax Office and Revenue New South Wales were also undercut.

TWU spokesman Tony Sheldon said the Fair Work Commission's decision was a world first.

"We have now seen for the first time in the world (that) an institution such as an employment tribunal has designated riders as being employees," Mr Sheldon said.

 

Foodora ceased operations in Australia in August and owes creditors about $8 million.
Foodora ceased operations in Australia in August and owes creditors about $8 million.

Mr Kluger, who will receive more than $15,000 in compensation from Foodora, said he at points doubted he would succeed in his case against a global company.

"I didn't think that all this could eventuate," Mr Kluger told reporters in Sydney.

"Riders should be able to earn a decent living and not see their wages continually slashed."

Foodora ceased operating in Australia in August, with the company who owned it saying it was due to a "shift in focus towards other markets".

Delivery staff criticised the business for an "oppressive" culture that saw riders pitted against one another to get the best shifts.

cost of living deliveroo gig economy worker rights

Top Stories

    Masterplan update on agenda

    Masterplan update on agenda

    News BYRON'S Masterplan Guidance Group has welcomed new members as it sets it sights on the Byron foreshore upgrade

    Mullum's big little music festival

    Mullum's big little music festival

    News Its a music fan's dream this weekend in Mullumbimby.

    Holiday housing hassle

    Holiday housing hassle

    News Council seeks to control Airbnb in Byron

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Local Partners