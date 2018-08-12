Menu
Jack Ziebell of the Kangaroos celebrates kicking a goal.
AFL

Finals fate in Kangaroos’ hands

12th Aug 2018 12:06 PM

SOME big upsets have left the door wide open for North Melbourne to jump into the top eight.

The Kangaroos can leapfrog Geelong with a win against the Bulldogs on Sunday and only need a small percentage boost to overtake Port Adelaide.

If the Swans lose to Melbourne, a victory will have North sitting eighth after Sunday's action and with two very winnable games to come a surprise finals appearance will be theirs to lose.

But first they have to overcome the Bulldogs, who bounced back to form with a big win against St Kilda last week.

Sunday's second game also has huge top-eight ramifications as Melbourne hosts Sydney at the MCG.

And Fremantle will host Carlton in Perth to round out Round 21.

afl north melbourne kangaroos western bulldogs

