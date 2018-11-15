Menu
Login
The theft of six-week-old foal, Holly, devastated the owners.
The theft of six-week-old foal, Holly, devastated the owners.
Pets & Animals

Stolen foal found dead by owners

by AAP
15th Nov 2018 6:14 AM

A valuable foal stolen from a racing stable in outer Melbourne has been found dead by its owners.

The six-week-old foal called Holly was discovered missing from the stable in Carrum Downs on Monday.

Holly was in a paddock with a brood mare and receiving veterinary treatment which required her to wear splint boots.

Investigators found the splint boots in the paddock and believe the foal was carried to a waiting vehicle.

But on Wednesday the owners found the foal dead on their property. Police say investigations are ongoing.

dead editors picks stolen foal

Top Stories

    Mullum's big little music festival

    Mullum's big little music festival

    News BYRON Shire council chambers are being put to good use at this weekend's Mullun Music Festival.

    Holiday housing hassle

    Holiday housing hassle

    News Council seeks to control Airbnb in Byron

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Insta model’s strict dress code for wedding guests

    Insta model’s strict dress code for wedding guests

    Celebrity Pia Muehlenbeck issued specific outfit instructions via a mood board

    Local Partners