Flying kangaroo announces more flights into Ballina

Qantas flight crew and local staff, after the first Qantas Link flight from Sydney in 15 years arrived in Ballina on July 1, 2020.

Qantas will add three new routes and extra seats to the NSW north coast from April 1.

The airline will launch three new routes to both Coffs Harbour and Byron Bay/Ballina,

to support growing demand for holidays within Australia.

A new Canberra to Byron Bay service will be Qantas' first ever direct service connecting the two destinations.

The carrier will offer two flights per week with the turboprop Q400 aircraft.

Flights will initially operate in April and Qantas will look to continue the service from July, in line with demand.

QANTAS de Havilland Dash-8 Q400 VH-LQM.

More seats will also be added 500 extra seats between Sydney and Coffs Harbour with the introduction of Qantas' larger two-class B717 aircraft during the April school holidays, operating alongside the Q400 which also operate on the route.

A new Melbourne to Coffs Harbour service flights will operate daily, using Qantas' Boeing 717 aircraft, adding more than 1,750 seats on the route each week.

A new Brisbane to Coffs Harbour service flights will operate four days per week.

QantasLink CEO John Gissing said these new routes would provide Australians with more options to plan their next holiday in their own backyard.

"With international borders closed, we want to make it even easier for travellers to holiday around Australia," Mr Gissing said.

"Travellers from Canberra can spend more time on the beach and less time on their journey with our direct service to Byron Bay.

"The beautiful coastal hubs of Byron Bay and Coffs Harbour continue to be incredibly popular with travellers, so it makes sense to provide direct connections from other capital cities to make them even more accessible.

"These new flights are good news for local businesses, hospitality and tour operators, helping drive tourism and reviving the industry that has been hurting from COVID-19."

Qantas is offering special fares for flights on the new routes from $129 one-way for periods of travel between April and October, available at qantas.com.

Qantas currently operates up to 20 return flights per week between Sydney and Ballina Byron Bay and 28 weekly return flights between Sydney and Coffs Harbour.