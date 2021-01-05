Menu
The public should contact Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers if they find a dead or sick flying fox. Photo: Tanya Fountain.
Environment

Flying fox death outbreak prompts North Coast warning

Jessica Lamb
5th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
An outbreak of dead flying foxes on the North Coast has prompted a warning from the Tweed council.

The cause of the deceased bats found at The Anchorage in Tweed Heads is yet to be confirmed by the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

The affected animals have been tested for Australian Bat Lyssavirus and returned a negative result.

The flying fox camp, located at Keith Curran Park on Island Drive at The Anchorage, is being monitored daily by Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers.

Volunteers have reported a small number of flying fox deaths and sick animals over the holiday period.

Biodiversity projects and planning officer Marama Hopkins said the risk to public health from flying foxes was low, unless bitten or scratched.

“But members of the public should never touch a flying fox and pets should also be kept away,” she said.

“Only trained workers who have been vaccinated should handle bats.”

If anyone finds a dead or sick flying fox they should call Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers’ 24-hour rescue hotline on 02 6672 4789 for assistance.

For more information about flying fox management in the Tweed, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/Wildlife

bats northern rivers community northern rivers environment twdanimals twdcouncil twdenvironment twdnews tweed shire council
