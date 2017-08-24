Flume will welcome 2018 at Falls Byron Bay

Will Flume take out Triple J's Hottest 100 music poll this year?

GLOBAL music phenomenon and Grammy Award-winner Flume will be welcoming 2018 in style at Falls Festival Byron Bay this New Years' Eve.

Harley Edward Streten, known professionally as Flume, is a Australian record producer, musician and DJ.

Flume acknowledged via his Facebook page that Falls Festival in Lorne was one of the first ever music festivals he played at.

"Falls Music and Arts Festival, I can't wait to be in you. Lorne was one of the first festivals I ever played. Excited to come back for round two,” he posted on his Facebook page .

His self-titled debut studio album, Flume, was released on November 2012 to positive reviews, topping the ARIA Albums Chart and reaching double-platinum accreditation in Australia.

Flume is regarded as the pioneer of future bass, who helped popularize the genre.

Flume has remixed songs from such diverse artists as Lorde, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, Hermitude and Disclosure.

His second studio album, Skin, was released on May 2016, to positive reviews and also topped the ARIA Albums Chart.

The album won the Best Dance / Electronic Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The album gained international recognition from the album's first single, Never Be like You, which was nominated for Best Dance Recording.

After the release of his Skin, Flume released Skin Companion EP 1 on November 2016 and Skin Companion EP 2 last February, as the album's B-side EPs.

Music schedule

For December 31, the current schedule of artists at North Byron Parklands include:

The January 1 schedule includes:

On January 2, the music acts will be:

Although all acts touring natinally have been announced, Falls organisers have confirmed that more acts may be announced for specific sites.

The festival will also include comedy, arts, food trucks, makers markets, yoga and wellbeing, beer gardens and a cool water park, among other features.

For furtehr details visit the Falls Festival website.