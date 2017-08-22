Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

Splendour in the Grass could swell to 50,000 revellers

FALLS Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a line-up full of stars set to rock Lorne, Marion Bay, Fremantle and Byron Bay.

Australian producer Flume, American indie folk band Fleet Foxes, American hip hop supergroup Run The Jewels and English pop-rock band The Kooks will be headlining the festival.

Flume accepts the ARIA for Album of the Year during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) PAUL MILLER

Other artists announced are Glass Animals, Peking Duk, Angus & Julia Stone, Foster The People, Liam Gallagher, Vince Staples, Jungle and Dune Rats.

Daryl Braithwaite is an unexpected addition to the alternative festival. It continues 68 year old Braithwaite's crossing over to a younger generation on the back of the ongoing popularity of his 1991 hit The Horses.

"We all felt like there is a Daryl renaissance and The Horses is still a huge moment in Australian music regardless of your age," Falls co-producer Paul Piticco told the Herald Sun.

Braithwaite will get a 45 minute set at each Falls Festival, however Piticco is quick to point out it is not a novelty booking.

"We were just sitting around thinking 'Would it work? Would Daryl smash it out of the park?' and we all said yes!"

Also part of the line-up are The Smith Street Band, D.R.A.M, Everything Everything, Allday, The Jungle Giants, Thundamentals, Methyl Ethel, Slumberjack and D.D Dumbo.

Peking Duk performs at main stage Splendour In the Grass 2017 with guests. Marc Stapelberg

Anna Lunoe, DZ Deathrays, Confidence Man, Julia Jacklin, Bad//Dreems, Cosmo's Midnight, Winston Surfshirt, Luca Brasi, Alex Lahey, Camp Cope and Flint Eastwood are also in the list of acts coming up to the New Year's festival.

The Falls silver celebration is promising (besides music) creative installations, visual arts performances, pop-up bars and beer gardens, thoughtful camping facilities, comedy clubs, local traders, beauty parlours and holistic yoga and well-being spaces.

Rhyanna, Brent, Lazelle, Josh and John from Newcastle and Canberra enjoying one of the pools at Palms Springs, one of the features at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17. Javier Encalada

Among some of the changes announced this year are bars to be be cash and pay-wave enabled, leaving drink tokens behind.

Falls Festival Byron Bay will be held December 31, January 1 and 2 as an 18+ event.

Tickets To Falls:

Friends of Falls members pre-sales will commence at 9am (local time) Thursday, August 24.

Optus Perks pre-sales will commence at 9am (local time) Friday, August 25.

General Sales will commence at 9am (local time) Tuesday, August 29.