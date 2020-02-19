Floyd fumes over LeBron-inspired snub

Floyd Mayweather believes he’s more deserving than LeBron James of being crowned the decade’s best athlete.

Floyd Mayweather believes he’s more deserving than LeBron James of being crowned the decade’s best athlete.

Furious boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has hit out after NBA star LeBron James beat him to the Associated Press' Athlete of the Decade award.

With 10 of the American's 50 professional boxing wins coming in the last 10 years, making him the richest sports star in the world and most profitable athlete of the decade, he feels robbed of the prize, The Sun reports.

According to BoxingScene, Mayweather told podcast Drink Champs: "I love LeBron James but when we are talking about Athlete of the Decade, that's me.

"That's me. Hands down. We're talking about from 1996 to 2020.

"And I've never received Athlete of the Decade. At the top of Forbes (rich list) and I'm my own boss."

James, 35, secured three NBA championships in the 2010s, claiming the Finals MVP honour in each, while also appearing in every All-Star team of the past 16 years.

But Mayweather feels the basketball legend's status has benefited from the sort of sponsorship deals he has always snubbed.

He continued: "No Gatorade behind me, no Sprite behind me, no Nike behind me.

"These are billion-dollar companies and we like to call it placement. So if they (are) paying, you get what you want if you're paying enough.

"Just honestly, I'm the athlete of the decade - and last two decades, actually."

James’ ability to perform at the highest level for so long has been remarkable.

This is far from the first time Mayweather has made his feelings known about a fellow star and rapper 50 Cent is one man he regularly trades jibes with.

The hip hop artist claimed Mayweather needs to get back in the ring as he's broke.

He told Hot 97: "I think he got to right now because the money's gone. It's fight, get the money, spend the money, fight.

"With the lifestyle that money's gone. Trust me. Now it's like if you call him he'll be at your local nightclub because he needs that action right now."

Mayweather responded in typical style with a picture of his massive shoe closet to prove he is as wealthy as ever.

But speculation continues to mount over whether "Money" will soon return to the ring for a rematch with fellow boxing icon Manny Pacquiao - while a jump to the UFC has also been mentioned.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission