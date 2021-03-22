Floods shut hundreds of NSW schools

NSW Floods: A one in 100-year event

NSW Floods: A one in 100-year event

Ninety-four public schools in New South Wales will be closed on Monday due to flood waters.

As wild weather continues to hammer parts of NSW, the state's Department of Education has released a list of the schools that will be shut for Monday.

More than 20 independent schools will also be closed as well as 20 catholic schools.

Homes along Bellevue Rd in Regentville under threat from rising flood waters. Picture: Toby Zerna

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Barrington Public School

Beechwood Public School

Bellbrook Public School

Bellingen High School

Bobbin Public School

Booral Public School

Brewongle Environmental Education Centre

Bungwahl Public School

Camden Haven High School

Carool Public School

Cattai Public School

Chatham High School

Chatham Public School

Chester Hill High School

Colo Heights Public School

Colo High School

Comboyne Public School

Congewai Public School

Coolongolook Public School

Coopernook Public School

Crescent Head Public School

Cundletown Public School

Dungog Public School

Elands Public School

Eungai Public School

Frederickton Public School

Gladstone Public School

Glenbrook Public School

Glenvale SSP (North Entrance Campus)

Glossodia Public School

Green Hill Public School

Hannam Vale Public School

Hastings Public School

Harrington Public School

Hawkesbury High School

Herrons Creek Public School

Hinton Public School

Hopetown Public School

Jiliby Public School

John's River Public School

Kempsey East Public School

Kempsey High School

Kempsey West Public School

Kendell Public School

Kinchela Public School

Krambach Public School

Kurrambee School

Laguna Public School

Lake Cathue Public School

Lansdowne Public School

Laurieton Public School

Lisarow High School

Lisarow Public School

Long Flat Public School

Longneck Lagoon Environmental Education Centre

MacDonald Valley Public School

Manning Gardens Public School

Medlow Public School

Megalong Valley Public School

Melville High School

Millers Forrest Public School

Mitchells Island Public School

Moorland Public School

Mount George Public School

Mount Kanwary Public School

Nabiac Public School

Nambucca Heads High School

Narara Valley High School

North Haven Public School

Old Bar Public School

Orama Public School

Pacific Palms Public School

Penrith Valley Learning Centre

Pitt Town Public School

Port Macquarie Public School

Rolland Plains Upper Public School

South West Rocks Public School

Smithtown Public School

Taree High School

Taree Public School

Taree West Public School

Telegraph Point Public School

Tinonee Public School

The Pocket Public School

Upper Lansdown Public School

Wauchope High School

Westport Public School

Willawarrin Public School

Windsor High School

Wingham Brush Public School

Wingham High School

Wingham Public School

Wooli Public School

Wyong Creek Public School

INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS

Arndell Anglican College

Aspect - Coffs Harbour Campus

Aspect - Richmond Public School Campus

Aspect - St Monica's Richmond Campus

Australian Christian College, Marsden Park

Blacktown Youth College, Hebersham

Blacktown Youth College, Lawson

Chrysalis Steiner School

Darkinjung Barker at Yarramalong

Kempsey Adventist School

Manning Adventist Bush School

Manning Valley Anglican School

Ngarralingayil Barker at Wollombi

SEDA College, Olympic Park

SEDA College, Glebe

St Columba Anglican School, Port Macquarie

St Philip's Christian College, Gosford

St Philip's Christian College DALE Gosford

St Philp's Christian College DALE Young Parents Wyong

Taree Christian College

The Nature School

Unity Grammar

Wollemi College Werrington

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Broken Bay Diocese

St Cecilia's, Wyong

St Peter's Catholic College, Tuggerah

Lismore Diocese

St Mary's Primary School, Bowraville

St Joseph's Primary School, Kempsey

St Paul's College, Kempsey

St Joseph's Primary School, Wauchope

St Joseph's Primary School, Laurieton

Newman College, Port Macquarie

St Mary's Primary School, Bellingen

Maitland Newcastle Diocese

St Joseph's Primary School, Bulahdelah

St Joseph's Primary School, Gloucester

St Joseph's Primary School, Taree

St Clare's Secondary College, Taree

St Joseph's Primary School, Wingham

Parramatta Diocese

Penola Catholic College, Emu Plains

CathWest Innovation College (McCarthy Campus), Emu Plains

Bede Polding College, South Windsor

St Matthew's Primary School, Windsor

St Monica's Primary School, Richmond

Chisholm Primary School, Bligh Park

Originally published as Floods shut hundreds of NSW schools