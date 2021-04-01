Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Flooding on the Tweed River in Chinderah in northern NSW on December 2020. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Flooding on the Tweed River in Chinderah in northern NSW on December 2020. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
News

Flood watch issued for parts of the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
1st Apr 2021 2:49 PM

Minor flooding is possible for the Tweed and Brunswick rivers from Monday.

The warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Thursday.

>>> COVID NEWS: More venues impacted <<<

"Heavy rainfall associated with a deepening low pressure trough off the northern coast has the potential to cause minor flooding in parts of the Northern Rivers early next week," the warning said.

The low pressure trough may potentially deepen off the northern coast early next week, bringing showery conditions along much of the New South Wales coast.

What will the weather belike for the next three months?

This added to the fact that catchments in the flood watch area were still wet from recent rainfall.

"River rises are expected in the flood watch catchments in response to the forecast rain and minor flooding may develop from Monday," the warning read.

"Localised flooding and disruption to some transport routes are possible.

"This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 immediately.

The next Flood Watch will be issued by 2pm EDT on Friday, April 2, 2021.

bom bureau of meteoroloy byron shire floods floods northern rivers weather news tweed floods
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Huge blow’: Bluesfest decision puts $100m boost on hold

        Premium Content ‘Huge blow’: Bluesfest decision puts $100m boost on hold

        News Bluesfest organisers and political heavyweights scramble to put music festival on later in the year.

        • 1st Apr 2021 2:37 PM
        Big Two-Up changes for Anzac Day

        Premium Content Big Two-Up changes for Anzac Day

        Health NSW Health COVID safety rules stop 2021 Anzac Day Two Up games

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for best local and NSW news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for best local and NSW news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        Free masks, where you can get them

        Premium Content Free masks, where you can get them

        Business Businesses will be able to collect complimentary free masks