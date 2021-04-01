Flood warning as 200mm-plus Easter deluge expected

Easter long weekend plans may be disrupted as southeast Queensland and NSW brace for heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

Easter long weekend plans may be disrupted as southeast Queensland and NSW brace for heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

A flood warning has been issued for southeast Queensland with communities bracing for falls in excess of 200mm over the Easter long weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood warning for coastal catchments from St Lawrence to the Queensland - New South Wales border extending inland to the Darling Downs.

⚠️A #Flood Watch has been issued for coastal catchments between St Lawrence and the Qld-NSW border extending inland to the Darling Downs, with minor to moderate flooding possible from Sunday evening. Details and updates: https://t.co/Z3UMegYHrapic.twitter.com/XY4svYJboe — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 1, 2021

That covers a large part of southern Queensland, which includes the Mary River, the Noosa River, Sunshine Coast rivers and creeks, and upper and lower Brisbane river along with the Logan and Albert Rivers which experienced major flooding two weeks ago.

Sky News Weather chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said that areas which recently flooded should be careful.

"Catchments around the Gold Coast are completely saturated, which means any further rain will be running off into the creeks and the rivers, and as the result we're looking at a quite high likelihood of flooding on Sunday and Monday across southeast Queensland," he said.

Scattered showers are expected across the state tomorrow, but will increase heavily on Sunday and Monday as widespread rain hits across southeast Queensland coastline.

The torrential rain on the Mid North Coast has caused minor flooding across the region. In Upper Orara some roads are already being inundated with water. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Up to 200mm of rainfall is expected along the southeast Queensland coast line this weekend, however localised falls could be heavier, said Mr Saunders.

Mr Saunders said the weather alert was concerning for commuters travelling throughout the Easter long weekend.

"Millions of Australians travel through the Easter long weekend and that could become an issue, particularly on Sunday and Monday.

"People travelling up and down the coast will just have to be mindful that roads could be closed because of the flooding.

Rockhampton to Gold Coast will be focus of heavy rainfall this Easter long weekend. Capricorn & Fraser coasts will see increasing rainfall with deteriorating conditions in southeast from Sunday to Tuesday. Stay safe & see #QLDweather forecasts & warnings https://t.co/Rtz4W8Pxf3pic.twitter.com/gw44ttlLTl — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 1, 2021

As the low moves right down the southern Queensland coast on Monday, holiday-makers should expect strong wings and possible warnings issued for damaging wind gusts and damaging surf due to high seas and swells.

A low-risk cyclone is also currently developing on the northwest coast off the Kimberley, however it poses no threat to the Eater long weekend, sitting at 500km off the coastline.

Mr Saunders warned commuters to never attempt to drive through flood waters.

Originally published as Flood warning: Southeast Qld faces 200mm-plus Easter deluge