News

Flood victims to sleep well on comfy new mattresses

Nikki Todd | 25th May 2017 3:17 PM
Lismore Bishop Gregory Homeming (centre) with David Martin from Instyle Sleep Centre (left) and Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith promoting a mattress drive for flood-affected residents of the Northern Rivers.
Lismore Bishop Gregory Homeming (centre) with David Martin from Instyle Sleep Centre (left) and Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith promoting a mattress drive for flood-affected residents of the Northern Rivers. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THERE'S nothing better than a good sleep on a clean, new mattress, particularly when you've just endured the worst nature has to throw at you.

And so it is that Lismore's new Catholic Church leader Bishop Gregory Homeming established an appeal to raise funds to buy new mattresses for those who lost everything in the recent flood.

To date, more than 900 mattresses have been requested, with 820 of them already delivered. The remainder have been ordered or are in storage, with all mattresses purchased and distributed by local businesses.

Bishop Homeming, whose diocese includes the Tweed Shire, urged anyone who still required a new mattress to get in touch.

"After seeing so many people losing their homes, their livelihoods, we wanted to ensure that those impacted by the floods at the very least had something to sleep on," said Bishop Homeming.

"People have been incredibly generous and we thank both the Catholic communities around Australia as well as our local community.

"Difficult times bring out the best in people and this Appeal has been a united effort. The Lismore City Council has helped us distribute the mattresses to those in need, flood recovery agencies have coordinated requests through their centres; we are very grateful to everyone who has helped us provide a new mattress to people in need."

The appeal has raised over $350,000, coming from donations by individuals and Catholic dioceses and entities from all over Australia. The Diocese of Lismore will fund the residual cost of the program, estimated to be around $80,000.

People can still donate, by going to the website at www.dioceseoflismorefloodappeal.org.

Requests for new mattresses will be accepted up to May 31, 2017. To order call the Mattress Hotline on 0403 736 490 or email flood@lismore.catholic.org.au

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  lismore diocese new mattress tweed flood 2017

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

BYRON Ballet celebrates 10 years with a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

Byron filmmaker's Createability

CREATABILITY: Darius Devas of Byron Bay.

Createabiklityproject artists named.

Local Partners

A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

BYRON Ballet celebrates 10 years with a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream

First Fire firing on all cylinders

Owner Michael McGrath and trainer John Dart were all smiles after a win at the Casino greyhounds meeting on Tuesday night. PHOTO: TARRAH VANDERSTOK

Owner Michael McGrath and trainer John Dart all smiles at Casino

Chicago comes to Bangalow

CELL BLOCK TANGO: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in a scene from the 2002 film Chicago.

The next production by Bangalow Theatre Company

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Mullum's hit cabaret duo Peter and Bambi

COMEDY: Asher Treleaven (La Soirée) and Gypsy Wood (Miss Cage Dance Universe Australia) are Peter & Bambi Heaven.

If David Copperfield and Claudia Schiffer were from this area

Chicago comes to Bangalow

POPULAR musical theatre piece will be the next production by Bangalow Theatre Company.

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

ON STAGE: Byron Ballet's 10th anniversary production will be Shakespeare's A Midnight Summer's Dream.

Byron Ballet celebrates 10 years

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Wild and unknown from Sara Tindley

SONGS FROM THE HEART: Singer Songwriter Sara Tindley.

Local singer songwriter unveils new album

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

UNDER OFFER

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 13.8 acre (5.6 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township of...

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $880,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Solid Home On 23.2 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,295,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound, the 23.2...

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Slaves in Byron: The dark side of housing crisis

Housing generic.

A darker side to Byron's economy

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!