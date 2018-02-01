Flood gauge needs to be fixed

WORK FORECAST: Mullumbimby's Federation Bridge will be closed for a few hours on Feb 14.

REPARATIONS on the flood gauge at Mullumbimby's Federation Bride means it will be closed to traffic for three hours on February 14.

The flood gauge is important because it gives people a clear indication of the level of flood water and this allows people to make important decisions about the potential impact on their properties or access to their homes.

The gauge readings are automated and feed directly to the Bureau of Meteorology but they are currently not correlating with what Byron Shire Council is seeing when manual readings are done, according to James Flockton, Council's Drainage and Flood Engineer.

"It is vital that the manual readings and the data being sent to the Bureau of Meteorology are exactly the same because the bureau will provide that information to emergency services and the general public,” he said.

"We have to get a crane to lower a person in a work box over the side of the bridge to repair the gauge and this means both lanes of the bridge will be closed.”

It is expected the closure will be for approximately three hours from 10am-1pm on 14 February, weather permitting.

There will be no problem getting access to properties but alternative routes will be required in and out of Mullumbimby.

Council apologises for any inconvenience but it is essential the flood gauge on the Federation Bridge is operating properly.

Many residents and landholders have been notified of the closure by mail.

Schools and buses will also be informed.