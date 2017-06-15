News

ROAD CLOSURES: List of roads closed across the region

Marnie Johnston
| 12th Jun 2017 7:29 AM Updated: 15th Jun 2017 7:48 AM
Cars driving through the flood waters at Ross Ln, Lennox Head.
Cars driving through the flood waters at Ross Ln, Lennox Head. Claudia Jambor

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THURSDAY 7.45am:

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
  • Swan Bay Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Broadheads Road
  • Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Foot Bridge, Casino
  • Halstead Drive
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Springville Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Tickles Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road

 

WEDNESDAY 2.30pm: 

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bridge Street North Lismore from Alexandra Parade to Pitt Lane
  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Orion Street
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
  • Swan Bay Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Broadheads Road
  • Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Foot Bridge, Casino
  • Halstead Drive
  • Main Camp Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Springville Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Blindmouth Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road
  • Durrumbul Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • The Pocket Road
  • Tickles Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road
  • Whian Road

 

WEDNESDAY 10.45am: 

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Boatharbour Road
  • Bridge Street North Lismore from Alexandra Parade to Pitt Lane
  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Orion Street
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Omagh Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Avenue Road
  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
  • Caniaba Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan
  • Fig Tree Lane, McKees Hill
  • Halstead Drive
  • Main Camp Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Reynolds Road
  • Savilles Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Springville Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Blindmouth Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road
  • Durrumbul Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • The Pocket Road
  • Tickles Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road
  • Whian Road

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Buckendoon School Lane
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Coraki Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Dunoon Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Molesworth Street
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Orion Street
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Pitt Lane
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Simes Bridge, North Lismore
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Swan Bay Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuckean Island Road
  • Winterton Parade, North Lismore

Kyogle Council:

  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Bingeebeebra Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lions Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Wainwrights Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Bruxner Highway, 10kms east of Casino, has some large potholing which will be repaired
  • Casino-Coraki Road (just east of Yorks Marine) -  New work has been stripped and will need to be reworked when it dries out; now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Darke Lane
  • Dawson Street (Coraki-Lismore Road) before Glebe Bridge - There is significant potholing over an 80 metre section, this will be temporarily repaired
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Johnston Street roundabout - repairs underway on a large pothole  
  • Musgraves Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Queensland Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Summerland Way just south of Casino is severely potholed. Emergency grading will take place this morning, and the section will be closely monitored; it is now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Tenterfield Road near the railway crossing - There is a large pothole, it will be repaired
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing and Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
  • Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Beach Avenue
  • Coomburra Cres
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road
  • Redgate Road
  • Repentance Creek Road
  • The Pocket Road at Brunswick Street
  • Whian Road at Eureka

 

WEDNESDAY 6.15am: 

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Buckendoon School Lane
  • Cusack Road
  • Durheim Road, Monaltie intersection of Wyrallah Road
  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
  • Wyrallah Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Omagh Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Avenue Road
  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
  • Caniaba Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Ellangowan Road
  • Fig Tree Lane, McKees Hill
  • Halstead Drive
  • Main Camp Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Musgraves Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Reynolds Road
  • Richmond River footbridge at Casino
  • Savilles Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Springville Road
  • Tatham Ellangowan Road 
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing and Emigrant Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Blindmouth Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road
  • Durrumbul Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • The Pocket Road
  • Tickles Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road
  • Whian Road

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boatharbour Road
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Coraki Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Dunoon Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Molesworth Street
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Orion Street
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Swan Bay Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuckean Island Road
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Bingeebeebra Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lions Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Wainwrights Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Bruxner Highway, 10kms east of Casino, has some large potholing which will be repaired
  • Casino-Coraki Road (just east of Yorks Marine) -  New work has been stripped and will need to be reworked when it dries out; now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Darke Lane
  • Dawson Street (Coraki-Lismore Road) before Glebe Bridge - There is significant potholing over an 80 metre section, this will be temporarily repaired
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Johnston Street roundabout - repairs underway on a large pothole  
  • Musgraves Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Queensland Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Summerland Way just south of Casino is severely potholed. Emergency grading will take place this morning, and the section will be closely monitored; it is now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Tenterfield Road near the railway crossing - There is a large pothole, it will be repaired
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
  • Ross Lane

Byron Shire Council:

  • Beach Avenue
  • Coomburra Cres
  • Main Arm Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road
  • Redgate Road
  • Repentance Creek Road
  • The Pocket Road at Brunswick Street
  • Whian Road at Eureka

 

TUESDAY 12.50pm:

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Buckendoon School Lane
  • Cusack Road
  • Durheim Road, Monaltie intersection of Wyrallah Road
  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
  • Wyrallah Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Omagh Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Avenue Road
  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbyn
  • Caniaba Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Ellangowan Road
  • Fig Tree Lane, McKees Hill
  • Halstead Drive
  • Main Camp Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Musgraves Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Reynolds Road
  • Richmond River footbridge at Casino
  • Savilles Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Springville Road
  • Tatham Ellangowan Road 
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • The Pocket Road
  • Tickles Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road
  • Whian Road

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boatharbour Road
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Coraki Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Dunoon Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Molesworth Street
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Orion Street
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Simes Bridge
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuckean Island Road
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Bingeebeebra Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lions Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Wainwrights Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Bruxner Highway, 10kms east of Casino, has some large potholing which will be repaired today
  • Casino-Coraki Road (just east of Yorks Marine) -  New work has been stripped and will need to be reworked when it dries out; now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Darke Lane
  • Dawson Street (Coraki-Lismore Road) before Glebe Bridge - There is significant potholing over an 80 metre section, this will be temporarily repaired this morning
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Ellangowan Road has water over it in numerous locations - closed at Johnsons Road.
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Johnston Street roundabout - repairs underway on a large pothole  
  • Musgraves Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Queensland Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Rappville Road has water over it in four locations between the Summerland Way and Rappville.
  • Reardons Lane
  • Reynolds Road has water over it between Backmede Road and the railway crossing.
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Summerland Way just south of Casino is severely potholed. Emergency grading will take place this morning, and the section will be closely monitored; it is now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • Tenterfield Road near the railway crossing - There is a large pothole, it will be repaired today.
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Teven Road at B&B Timbers

Byron Shire Council:

  • Beach Avenue
  • Coomburra Cres
  • Main Arm Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road
  • Redgate Road
  • Repentance Creek Road
  • The Pocket Road at Brunswick Street
  • Whian Road at Eureka

 

TUESDAY 10.45am: 

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Buckendoon School Lane
  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Durheim Road, Monaltie intersection of Wyrallah Road
  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
  • Wyrallah Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Omagh Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Avenue Road
  • Boggy Creek Road - closed at the Bungawalbyn-Whiporie end
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Casino-Coraki Road is closed at the old dairy just east of the Whiporie-Bungawalbyn Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan
  • Ellangowan Road
  • Halstead Drive
  • Main Camp Road - closed in multiple locations
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Musgraves Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Reynolds Road
  • Richmond River footbridge at Casino
  • Savilles Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Tatham Ellangowan Road - closed 1km south of Fogwells Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road -closed in multiple locations
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

 

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • The Pocket Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Coraki Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Dunoon Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Bingeebeebra Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lions Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Wainwrights Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Bruxner Highway, 10kms east of Casino, has some large potholing which will be repaired today
  • Casino-Coraki Road (just east of Yorks Marine) -  New work has been stripped and will need to be reworked when it dries out; now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Darke Lane
  • Dawson Street (Coraki-Lismore Road) before Glebe Bridge - There is significant potholing over an 80 metre section, this will be temporarily repaired this morning
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Ellangowan Road has water over it in numerous locations - closed at Johnsons Road.
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Johnston Street roundabout - repairs underway on a large pothole  
  • Musgraves Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Queensland Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Rappville Road has water over it in four locations between the Summerland Way and Rappville.
  • Reardons Lane
  • Reynolds Road has water over it between Backmede Road and the railway crossing.
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Summerland Way just south of Casino is severely potholed. Emergency grading will take place this morning, and the section will be closely monitored; it is now at 40km/hr speed zone
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • Tenterfield Road near the railway crossing - There is a large pothole, it will be repaired today.
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Teven Road at B&B Timbers

Byron Shire Council:

  • Beach Avenue
  • Coomburra Cres
  • Main Arm Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road
  • Redgate Road
  • The Pocket Road at Brunswick Street

 

TUESDAY 8.40am: 

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Durheim Road, Monaltie intersection of Wyrallah Road
  • Hensley Carpark lower level
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
  • Rowing Club Carpark (Paid area)
  • Wyrallah Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Ellangowan Road
  • Halstead Drive
  • Main Camp Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Blackbean Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Buckendoon School Lane
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Coraki Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Dunoon Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Queensland Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
  • Teven Road at B&B Timbers

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Main Arm Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road

 

TUESDAY 6.15am: 

See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Ross Lane
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Queensland Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Orana Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road

 

MONDAY 4.26pm: 

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Ross Lane
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Tamarind Drive between North Creek Road and Cumbalum Interchange
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Orana Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road

 

MONDAY 9.45am: 

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Ross Lane
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek

 

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Orana Road

 

 

MONDAY 8am: 

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Byron Shire Council:

  • The Pocket Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Eltham Road at Maguires Creek Bridge
  • Fernleigh Road at Che Bon Restaurant Tintenbar
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Teven Road at B&B Timbers
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
  • Tamarind Drive between North Creek Road and Cumbalum Interchange
  • Teven/Eltham Road Intersection
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Main Arm Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road

 

MONDAY 7.30am: A NUMBER of roads across the Northern Rivers are closed due to the heavy rainfall.

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerrong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Byron Shire Council:

  • The Pocket Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Eltham Road at Maguires Creek Bridge
  • Fernleigh Road at Che Bon Restaurant Tintenbar
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Teven Road at B&B Timbers
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
  • Wardell Road
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers flood roads closed

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
OPINION: Our rural lands under pressure

OPINION: Our rural lands under pressure

Rural lands are under pressure. All over the world prime food producing land has been taken over by housing developments.

Byron High play ponders eternity

100 is the Byron Bay High School's debut Year 11 theatre production.

Byron High's new play challenges audiences.

EDITORIAL: Political climate change

HEAVY WHETHER: Hard Rain was falling everywhere across the globe. the whether closed in everywhere drenching us all in even more doubt and clouding our future.

ALL last week we have been making heavy weather of the whether.

Ten reasons to go to Mullum Music Festival 2017

COUNTRY: Nashville based Canadian singer songwriter Lindi Ortega.

Early bird line up announcement

Local Partners

WATCH: Witness expresses anger after train fatality

WHEN David Page looked out into his paddock this morning, a tragedy he had been dreading for years began unfolding in front of him.

Weather system weakens, but rain isn't over yet

Full drains near Uralba Street in Lismore.

Showers are expected to persist for the remainder of the week

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Rare orchestral music treat in Mullumbimby

The Amatori Choir and Orchestra will be performing St Matthew Passion in Mullumbimby next week.

Amatori Choir and Orchestra will perform St Matthew's Passion

The beard that stopped the nation is coming to Lismore

One of the country's most prestigious theatre companies will bring a definitive story from Australia's Indigenous history to the forefront with Coranderrk.

Trevor Jamieson will star in Coranderrk

All Eyez On Me review: Tupac Shakur biopic is abysmal

AFTER the triumph of the excellent 2015 hip-hop biopic Straight Outta Compton, a dramatic take on the late, great Tupac Shakur seemed like a no-brainer.

Tom Gleeson mocks The Veronicas over 'twin pain'

The pop duo were great sports during Gleeson’s Hard Chat segment

The Project pokes fun at Ten

Entertainment

The Project jokes about Ten's financial woes

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1096 sqm block with rear...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Expansive Estate with DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!