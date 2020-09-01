Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A drink driver who crashed her car into a property while more than three times the limit says her thongs were the reason for the smash.
A drink driver who crashed her car into a property while more than three times the limit says her thongs were the reason for the smash.
Crime

Flip-floppin’ mistake: Drunk driver blames thongs for crash

by Kara Sonter
1st Sep 2020 6:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has blamed her thongs for drunkenly crashing through the front yard of a Bribie Island property while more than three-and-a-half times the limit.

Jacqueline Gorman was trying to do a three-point turn on Bestman Ave, Bongaree when she backed the car at speed across the road and into the front of a property, causing thousands of dollars in damage and writing off her $10,000 car.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard the woman told police her toe got caught in her thong and caused her to put her foot down too hard.

The court heard she had developed a drinking problem in recent years, which was exacerbated by the illness of her partner.

She pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

She was placed on a good behaviour bond and disqualified from driving for nine months.

More local news:

Missing man could have been on his way to Burpengary

Dakabin horror: Hero family saved woman's life

Man charged over Bribie double stabbing

Originally published as Flip-floppin' mistake: Drunk driver blames thongs for crash

drink-driving

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 Northern Rivers areas named in fire season hot spots

        Premium Content 5 Northern Rivers areas named in fire season hot spots

        News AFTER a devastating 2019, the RFS added five Northern Rivers areas to its Bushfire Danger Period list.

        National parks worker did her best to protect Byron

        Premium Content National parks worker did her best to protect Byron

        News BYRON Shire Council has thanked a retiring National Parks officer for the work she...

        'Just one phone call': Desperate plea to missing man

        'Just one phone call': Desperate plea to missing man

        News 37-year-old Northern Rivers man has been missing since August 13

        Woman sent onslaught of abusive texts to ex-partner’s sister

        Premium Content Woman sent onslaught of abusive texts to ex-partner’s sister

        Crime Offending had arisen from a dispute involving her newborn child