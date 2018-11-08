Flight passenger’s disgusting find

A Delta passenger has gone viral after making a disgusting find on his seat.

"Not another flight that smells bad," Matthew Meehan thought, as he boarded his plane from Atlanta to Miami last week.

He couldn't trace the source of the stench, but figured the plane just hadn't been cleaned properly.

Then he looked under his seat. "I realised the person next to me also had their nose covered," the disgusted passenger told Yahoo News.

"And then I went to take my charger out, bent down completely to charge my phone and realised it's not just a smell, it's actually faeces and it's all over the back of my legs, it's all over the floor, all over the wall of the plane. And I sat in it."

But in case the find wasn't shocking enough, the response he received from the airline was even worse.

"The flight crew said, 'Are you kidding me? We turned that in. I can't believe they didn't clean it.' They knew it was there," Meehan claimed.

Instead of calling the gate and asking for cleaning products, he says the flight attendant just gave him two paper towels and a bottle of gin to clean himself in the bathroom.

"She wanted me to clean myself with regular alcohol, drinking alcohol," he said.

He said the waste got onto his bare ankles and the back of his pants, transferring to his hands.

The flight allegedly claimed it "wasn't their responsibility", adding: "We are in the middle of an active boarding. We're busy. If you want, you can get off the plane and talk to somebody." So he did.

Meehan spoke to the gate agent, who called a manager, while the angry passenger tried to remain calm and "not get kicked off the plane".

"I said, 'Can we get that cleaned up so I can sit down?' So she says, 'Sir, it's almost time for that plane to leave. You can sit in your seat or you can be left behind.'"

At this point, several other passengers had also gotten out of their seats and complained. To avoid causing a scene, the flight manager had someone clean the area with paper towels.

Finally, in order to get to his destination, Meehan just had to sit there and "fester in faeces for two hours".

He described it as a dehumanising experience, saying: "It felt like I was an animal tied up, forced to lay in their own faeces that you see sometimes in PETA videos. It was dehumanising to be spoken to like that, demanded to sit in a seat full of faeces with no care. They care more about getting a plane out on time than the safety and health of the passengers on the plane."

Since the flight was oversold, sitting in another seat wasn't an option.

In the end - after he posted about the incident to social media and it garnered media attention - Delta offered Meehan 50,000 miles (80,467km) as compensation, an offer he described as "insult to injury".

In a statement to the media, the Airline said the incident was based on a previous flight with an ill service animal.

Meehan is considering taking legal action.

