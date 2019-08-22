Menu
Login
Business

Flight Centre profit edges up

22nd Aug 2019 10:46 AM

Flight Centre's full-year profit has edged up 0.1 per cent and the travel agency says it's hopeful the company's business in Australia will bounce back from "disappointing ... soft results".

The company on Thursday reported a net profit of $263.8 million compared with $263.6 million in the previous financial year and said revenue for the 12 months to June 30 increased 4.5 per cent to $3.05 billion.

It declared a fully franked final dividend of 98 cents, down from $1.07 in the previous corresponding period.

business flight centre profit

Top Stories

    Preserving koala habitat is no laughing matter...usually

    Preserving koala habitat is no laughing matter...usually

    News Comics come together for habitat fund raiser

    DISCO DONG: Should it stay or should it go?

    DISCO DONG: Should it stay or should it go?

    Council News The fate of lighthouse sculpture will be decided on Thursday

    Seeking a vision splendid of a classic beach town

    Seeking a vision splendid of a classic beach town

    News PHOTO competion looking for those iconic places and moments.

    No debate about Bruns Public's academic and sporting smarts

    No debate about Bruns Public's academic and sporting smarts

    News LIKE many local public schools Bruns churns out high achievers.