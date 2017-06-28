Flicks in the field back to Bangalow

FLICKS RETURNS: China Esson from Bangalow had a great time at the last Flicks in Field in Bangalow.

DRIVE-IN movies are back in Bangalow with the return of Flicks in the Field this Friday and Saturday night at Bangalow Showground.

The Flicks team are bringing a pair of double-features. Kicking off the school holidays in style at 5pm on Friday night is a family friendly double helping of good times with Disney's Zooptopia followed by the BFG - Big Friendly Giant.

Dirty Dancing and Pulp Fiction heat things up from 5pm on Saturday night and are guaranteed to take you back. Back to a time when nobody put Baby in the corner, and Jules and Vincent ran errands and pondered redemption.

"We just love bringing the flicks to the Showground in Bangalow,” said Anthony Lycenko, Flicks in the Field co-founder.

"To see people dress up, load their cars and utes up with beanbags and blankets and pillows is brilliant. The food carts and confectionery stand add to the carnival atmosphere - it's a lot of fun.”

If you're not a driver, you're more than welcome to bring whatever comforts you need and set yourself up for picnic flicks in front of the big screen, too.

Gates open at 5pm, with flicks starting at 6pm.

Tickets available at flicksinthefield.com.au or at the gate.