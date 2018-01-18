Menu
FLICKERFEST- Byron All Shorts returns

2017 WINNER: In A Cane Field winner of last year's Flickerfest Byron All Shorts.
IT'S that Mullum Flickerfest time of year again from January 26-28 at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

This is the International Short Film Festival's 27th year and incorporates the unmissable Byron All Shorts - Northern Rivers Short Film Competition.

"Flickerfest is Australia's leading Academy accredited and BAFTA recognised short film festival,” Flickerfest director Bronwyn Kidd said.

"This year we will be screening an award-winning range of 30 Flickerfest short films over three nights, many of which are world or Australian premieres.

"We will also be presenting the Best of Northern Rivers Shorts at the Byron All Shorts finalists' screening, selected from near 50 entries, showcasing a wonderful new collection of creative shorts from our very talented local film makers.”

Opening night is on Friday, January 26 from 7pm, featuring Best Of Australian Shorts at 8pm.

Byron All Shorts starts from 4pm on Saturday, January 27 and will feature around 15 local short films. Finalists can be seen at www.iQ.org.au. From 8pm on Sunday, January 28, don't miss Short Laughs Comedy.

For ticket and info, go to www.iQ.org.au (tickets also available at the door).

Byron Shire News

