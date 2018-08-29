Flashing signs to help save koalas

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Newly installed RMS sign on Lismore Road near Dudgeons Lane

AFTER months of campaigning Bangalow Koalas president, Linda Sparrow was pleased to see the Road and Maritime Service had set up two flashing warning signs at two of the regions koala death black spots.

Ms Sparrow learnt of the signs in a letter from Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight, Melinda Pavey.

The new signs sit near the Lismore Bangalow off-ramp on the Hinterland Way and outside Bangalow Lismore Road approacing Dudgeons Lane.

They are the first step in the installation of permanent signage over the coming months.

The RMS letter went on to say "An independent ecological contractor has started a monitoring program that will be in place for up to 15 years. This will help measure the effectiveness of the mitigation measures.”

The placement of the signs follows intense lobbying by Ms Sparrow alarmed that koalas were continuing to die on our roads in alarming numbers.

Byron Shire Councillor Michael Lyons had also recently stepped in on Bangalow Koalas behalf to lobby the Roads and Maritime Service.

Ms Sparrow was called out just last week by Friends of the Koala to pick up two more dead koalas within the space of three days with another found dead on Ewingsdale Rd, bringing the total to three within a week.

In addition to the immediate installation of flashing signs warning of koalas crossing along the Hinterland Way Ms Sparrow wants a speed camera installed on Granuaille Rd, Bangalow, to slow traffic speeding off the Hinterland Way through the well known koala crossing area.

"Tuesday's koala was a previously healthy young male killed on the Bangalow exit off Hinterland Way,” Ms Sparrow said.

"A mother and joey died here earlier this year,” she said.

Ms Sparrow said she had become dispondent at how long and difficult the process was proving to get warning signage installed by the Roads and Maritime Service.

"I have been chasing up warning signage since August 2017,” she said.

"Besides now having signs it is important that drivers slow down in known koala areas and hotspots.

"I am sick to death of picking up dead and diseased koalas.

"The emotional toll is enormous on all the amazing carers and rescuers who day after day try to do their best as our governments have failed us and our koalas miserably.”