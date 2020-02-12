Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Flamenco guitarist Paco Lara will bring his album launch tour to Byron Bay on February 22.
Flamenco guitarist Paco Lara will bring his album launch tour to Byron Bay on February 22.
Entertainment

Flamenco guitar maestro on tour

12th Feb 2020 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPANISH -Australian flamenco guitarist Paco Lara will bring his album launch tour to Byron Bay this month.

Lara presents the flamenco guitar in all its authenticity, culture and artistry.

His new album is The Andalusian Guitar.

It includes some of the finest musicians from Spain and Australia and his show will be a flamenco performance with interpretations of some of the greatest guitar classics of all time, performed with the characteristic and unmistakeable sound (“toque”) of Jerez de la Frontera (Spain).

He performs classic pieces from Paco de Lucia, Al Di Meola, Chick Corea, John Williams or Joaquin Rodrigo among others with a mesmerising and distinctive flamenco style, where the guitar is the protagonist. Paco will be accompanied by Carlito Akam on second guitar, flamenco dancer Deya Miranda and piano and percussion Byron Mark. The audience will be transported to Southern Spain captivated by the sound of his Toscano guitar.

Lara has a professional career spanning more than 30 years playing alongside some of the best artists in Spain.

He has toured internationally alongside Maestro Paco Cepero (one of flamenco’s most legendary guitarists and composers), Mercedes Ruiz (dancer), Isabel Pantoja and others.

He has also been at the vanguard of Flamenco Fusion with hugely successful groups such as El Barrio and Los Delinquentes.

Apart from his skill as a formidable soloist, he is also revered for his ability as an accompanist in the specialised world of flamenco singing (cante); having recorded and performed for years with flamenco’s most significant singers including Beni de Cádiz, Juan Moneo “El Torta”, El Capullo de Jerez, La Macanita, Remedios Amaya and Jose de los Camarones.

Paco Lara will bring the tour of his new album. The Andalusian Guitar, to the region the evening of Saturday, February 22.

The show will be at Marvell Hall, 37 Marvell St, Byron Bay, 7-9pm. Tickets are available at trybooking.com.

live music northern rivers music northern rivers what's on what's on byron bay
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It's pouring rain, why do we still have water restrictions?

        premium_icon It's pouring rain, why do we still have water restrictions?

        News OUR dams are almost full, so will water restrictions be eased soon?

        Failed Coast company director to front court

        premium_icon Failed Coast company director to front court

        Business Firm day tours between Noosa Heads and Byron Bay

        Why so many anti-vaxxers are total hypocrites

        premium_icon Why so many anti-vaxxers are total hypocrites

        Opinion Dear pox-bubblers. Politely get stuffed.

        The extra perk of catching Qantas flights from Ballina

        premium_icon The extra perk of catching Qantas flights from Ballina

        News QANTAS announced it will resume flights between Ballina and Sydney from next month...