Fixated on a good quality beer

A LOCAL Byron Brewery was presented the Champion Brewery - Medium at the Independent Brewers Association Awards in Adelaide last Thursday.

Fixation Brewing Co. Managing Partner, Tom Delmont, said he was thrilled to receive the recognition.

"It's the first trophy we have ever won, we started just over 18 months ago, its a massive accolade for us and we are thrilled to receive it," Mr Delmont said.

To qualify as a medium brewery, Fixation Brewing Co had to be between 50,000 litres up to 299,999 litres.

Fixation Brewing Co. entered five different categories with five different entries for Thursday nights presentation.

"One was a fixation IPA which received gold medals for both packaged and draft," Mr Delmont said.

"The other was a brand new beer, Squish, which is a citrus IPA made with blood orange and grapefruit and that won gold in the speciality beer category for both packaged and draft."

"(And) silver for our double IPA which is an 8.2% American double IPA."

Having over eight years experience in the industry, Mr Delmont said he just loves being a part of an independent craft brewery.

"I was at Mountain Goat Brewery for 8 years before I started Fixation."

Since the establishment of this new brewery, they've been awarded many medals for quality and taste.

"We have (also) won gold medals in the Australian Independent Beer Awards in both years we have entered."

"Every time we have put our IPA in at the moment it has won gold, which is a tough track record to keep but we are really stoked with our results and we will keep working on getting our beer out as fresh as possible to people."

Customers can purchase their popular IPA beer in most independent bottle shops and some BWS stores in the Northern Rivers and South East Queensland.

There are also taps of Fixation Brewing Co's product at Byron Bay's the Rails, the Bangalow Hotel and the Loose Moose on the Gold Coast.