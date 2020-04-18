Five ways to honour Anzac Day in social isolation

Casino RSL sub branch secretary Owen Newell will stand at his front gate for the Anzac Day dawn service. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

AT 5.30am on Anzac Day, Owen Newell will stand at his front gate.

With his medals pinned on the left side of his dark suit, he will bow his head to commemorate those who served in a one minute silence at 6am.

Radio stations will play The Last Post and for the first time the secretary of the Casino RSL sub branch will commemorate Anzac Day alone.

Alone but together when he will be joined by others across Australia, at their front gates, paying homage to those who died in Gallipoli and other wars.

For the former Corporal of the Army Reserve 41st Battalion, it is the first time Anzac Day ceremonies have been cancelled due to coronavirus social distancing measures.

Usually a large crowd gathers at the cenotaph on the roundabout at the Walker and Barker Sts intersection and wreaths are laid.

This year, the CBD will be quiet.

Wreaths can still be laid but individually and keeping in mind social distancing rules.

St Mary's Primary School is busy making lanterns out of plastic milk bottles.

The lanterns will be string across the school's fence on Anzac Day Eve at 5pm.

"We encourage our kids to be up at 6am at the end of their driveways to observe the one-minute silence," Father Peter Slack said.

St Mary's in Casino is making lanterns to string on the school fence for Anzac Day Eve. PIC: CONTRIBUTED.

HOW YOU CAN COMMEMORATE ANZAC DAY

• Join the nation and stand at your front gate or driveway to observe one minute's silence at 6am

• Listen to the traditional dawn service in Canberra at the Australian War Memorial Museum which will be live streamed from 5.30am om ABC radio and online.

• Make lanterns for Anzac Day Eve and for April 25 in the morning.

• Read The Ode in a video and share on Facebook

The Ode of Remembrance is taken from the Laurence Binyon poem For The Fallen

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them

• Learn more about our Anzac history. An excellent resource is here