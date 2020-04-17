Five things you can learn in isolation

There's been many calls for people to use isolation as time for self-development; learn a new instrument, learn a foreign language or acquaint themselves with the kitchen.

What are some of the stranger studies on offer during isolation? Read on and find out.

1) Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology explained

Sure you could learn Stairway to Heaven on Guitar, but understanding how cryptocurrency works in an increasingly cashless society is way cooler. Via FutureLearn, this course comes from the University of Michigan, and it's free. You'll understand Blockchain (the thing which powers cryptocurrency) as well as cryptocurrency. You'll be a big deal and way smarter by the end of it.

2) Prepare for University

The transition between high school and university can be a tough one, especially in the current climate with so much uncertainty. The University of East Anglia offers a preparation to university course which helps students identify the skills and strategies needed to make that change easier. Available free via FutureLearn.

3) Learn a language

We're in an increasingly globalised world so having another language to speak is always going to be a huge benefit professionally or personally. It's also a really cool party trick and never fails to impress people. With Duolingo and Babbel available on Android and iPhone for free, you don't even run the risk of investing with little return and the programs are very customisable to your schedule.

4) Learn an instrument

Instruments are tricky to learn; they take time and precision. Luckily, we have a lot of time right now. Music is a fantastic hobby and with apps like Guitar Tuner, Band Camp available for download, learning a new instrument is more accessible than ever before.

5) Build your own start-up

Have you ever had an idea you think could be the next big thing? Sometimes it can take some work turning that idea into a money maker but with Udacity, you can build your own start-up. Guiding you through everything from ideas to customer relationships and revenue models, now could be the perfect time for you to turn that idea into reality.