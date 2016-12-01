Five things to do in Byron Bay this week

1. Kingfisha presents new album

OFFERED it Up is the new album by Brisbane reggae and dub band Kingfisha.

Frontman Anthony Forrest said the band is looking forward to the final show of the tour, this weekend in the Byron Shire.

"We are thinking about staying the night in Brunswick Heads since it's such a fantastic place," he said. The show will mark the end of a busy year for the band.

"We did a tour of Africa and we rehearsed a fair bit and the shows were really cool so, in this tour, we are pretty much doing the same as we offered most of the year," Anthony Forrest said.

The band went to Swaziland, Mozambique, South Africa and Reunion Island in their first three-week African tour.

Forrest said the album reflects where he has been personally in the past year.

"The songs are all new but one," he said. Work on the album was a mix of personal and team work.

"Inspiration comes often to me but then I need to book time off, lock myself away and work on them," Forrest said.

At Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, this Sunday from 4pm.

2. Club Swizzle in Brunswick Heads

BEFORE it takes residence at the Sydney Opera House during the Christmas Holidays, international cabaret show Club Swizzle will offer two local shows.

This show is set around a cocktail bar, where the waiters - the Swizzle Boys - perform a series of acrobatics, while house band Mikey and the Nightcaps plus the hilarious Master of Ceremonies, Murray Hill, introduces the rest of the cast: a shining line-up of cabaret sweethearts hand-picked from around the world.

At Brunswick Picture House on Saturday, December 4 at 7pm and Sunday, December 5, at 4pm. $20.

3. The Rubens twice in one day

The Rubens. Supplied by Triple J.

BYRON Shire will get a double dose of The Rubens this week.

The five piece will offer consecutive shows in Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads to end their Corona Sunsets tour.

The release of their debut self-titled album in 2012 scored them a J Award nomination for Best Album and sending them to platinum sales status.

Their song Hoops reached number one in the 2015 Hottest 100 by Triple J.

The band comprises the three Margin brothers, Zaac, Sam and Elliott, and friends Scott Baldwin and William Zeglis.

At the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, this Saturday, December 3 at 2.30pm and on the same day at Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, at 8pm.

4. King Lear

KING Lear has ruled for many years.

As age begins to overtake him, he decides to divide his kingdom among his children, living out his days without the burden of power.

Misjudging his children's loyalty and finding himself alone in the wilderness, he is left to confront the mistakes of a life that has brought him to this point.

This will be a cinema screening of the theatre play, recorded live on October 12 at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, December 7 at 6pm. $25.

5. Hamish and Andy

Hamish and Andy in Rockhampton. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka

RADIO and TV presenters / comedians Hamish and Andy bring their latest music show to our shores.

The duo is currently touring the country as a music band Cool Boys and the Frontman, where they go on stage with different Aussie music stars.

In Byron Bay, the comedians will be joined by singer Guy Sebastian.

At the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, tomorrow Friday from 3pm.