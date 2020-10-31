FIVE new tracks from Northern Rivers’ musos you need to hear

THE music scene is strong on the Northern Rivers and to help keep you updated with the best music, we collated five of the best and newest tracks.

Nick Cunningham Love Me

The Byron Bay singer dropped this new track on October 22 packed with a bunch of cruisy vibes which give off early Ben Howard vibes. A smooth, smoky voice blends with a simple rocking track for a loveable track.

Sunset Burrito Stay

Dystopian surf rock sounds like an oxymoron, but Byron Bay rockers Sunset Burrito make their niche work well on Stay. Stay is probably the best of their recent releases, it has an obvious surf-rock core with jaunty guitar riffs but the grungy distorted twinges throughout ground the track. If sweet and salty popcorn could be a music track, this is probably it.

Vanessa Lawless Honey

Taking a right-hand turn into Funkville, population Vanessa Lawless, we have Honey. The Northern Rivers’ artist’s newest release struts a confident groove thanks to some slick bass work while Lawless’ voice shines on this soulful track. Makes you want to roll the windows down and just vibe.

Ollie Twohill Tapping Away

If Mumford and Sons had a gruffer edge and Passenger was blessed with an Australian twang, you would probably end up with Ollie Twohill. The Northern Rivers singer-songwriter released his new track Tapping Away earlier this month, and it is less of a tap and more of a stomp. The aggressively upbeat guitar strumming intertwines with Twohill’s voice for a track which builds constantly for an immense pay-off towards the end. Good gear.

Stone Fin Highway

Stone Fin are back in with another track and back in this list once again, this time with Highway. The Byron Bay band uploaded the seven minute track earlier this month and it is definitely one that grows on you. It’s a track that seems really clear on what it does well, whereas many tracks of this timeline start quiet and end loud, Highway brings in all its main elements slowly but never straying from a haunting vocal track which is equally captivating and chilling.