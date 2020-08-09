Menu
Investigation are underway on the two-vehicle crash near East Wardell on Friday.
News

Five injured in Pacific Highway head-on collision

Javier Encalada
9th Aug 2020 9:10 AM
FIVE people were injured, three seriously, following a two-vehicle crash in the Pacific Highway near East Wardell.

Just after 5.30pm on Friday, August 7, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, East Wardell (23Km south of Ballina), after reports a Mercedes sedan and Kia Cerato collided head-on.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes, a 56-year-old man from Queensland, was treated at the scene before being taken to Grafton Base Hospital for treatment of a fractured pelvis and mandatory testing.

The driver of the Kia, a 69-year-old man, and three passengers – a 59-year-old man and two women aged 68 and 58 – were taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

The two men suffered serious injuries and the women were treated for minor injuries.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

As inquires continue, anyone who may have dashcam footage or information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

ballina northern rivers crime news nsw police pacific highway crash wardell
Lismore Northern Star

