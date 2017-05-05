News

Five gigs not to miss at Burlesque Festival this weekend

Javier Encalada
5th May 2017
FEATURED: Cruello de Vil (Brendan Hay), the playboy son of renowned villainess Cruella de Vil.
GUILTY Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque festival will transform the Brunswick Memorial Hall into a cabaret venue worthy of 1930s Paris or Berlin.

Northern Rivers cabaret lovers have been encouraged to gather their entourage, dress to the nines and be part of the action.

Some of the acts in the decadent line up are:

  • It all began in Paris: A night of song, skits and sultry retro and neo cabaret and burlesque, featuring singer Louise Blackwell, burlesque star Miss Bettie Bombshell, Parisienne cabaret dancers Class Act Follies, Russian male choir Dustyesky, absurdist cabaret trio The Travelling Sisters, song and dance man Brendan Hay, burlesque performer Dolly Cakes and jazz singer Arianne Schreiber. Tomorrow FRiday from 8.15pm
  • Saturday night: A delightfully wicked night of pleasures that do not see the light of day, featuring Australian bent burlesque icon Glitta Supernova, glam rock burlesque band The Bertie Page Clinic , jazz singer Parissa Bouas, circus comedian Suzy Leigh, cabaret character Cruello de Vil and burlesque cabaret chanteuse Miss Belle Benét. Saturday from 9.15pm.
  • The last hurrah: The final show will feature comedian Mandy Nolan, Polynesian dancer Gisela Conechado, musical satire The Gospel According to Matthew, belly dancer Tatiana Keller and Louise Blackwell's A Night in Paris (Part II), among others. Sunday from 7pm.
  • Cheeky Cabaret: The action moves to the Brunswick Picture House, with a special edition of the monthly favorite tomorrow and Saturday from 7pm.
  • Ali McGregot's Jazzamatazz: An hour-long rollercoaster of jazzy beats & early 1990s musical numbers guaranteed to get everyone singing and dancing. At the Brunswick Picture House this Saturday from 11am.

Visit guilty-pleasures-fest.com.au for details.

Topics:  brunswick heads burlesque byron bay cabaret guilty pleasures northern rivers entertainment whatson

